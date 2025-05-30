Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Corpay comprises approximately 1.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,632,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $329.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

