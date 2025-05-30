Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.23% of CarMax worth $27,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in CarMax by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25.

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

