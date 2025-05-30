AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 790 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $244.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $246.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.