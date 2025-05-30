e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

