e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- e.l.f. Beauty Sees Record Surge After Earnings, Rhode Deal
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.