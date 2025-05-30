Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.330-0.380 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

