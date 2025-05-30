Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $666.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $611.80 and a 200-day moving average of $647.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

