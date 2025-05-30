Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,516 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1,365.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

