iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.95. The company has a market capitalization of $589.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

