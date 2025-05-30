Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

