Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $519.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

