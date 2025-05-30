Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, Globant, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or derive significant revenue from blockchain technology— the distributed-ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the potential growth of blockchain innovations without directly buying digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $161.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,953. The stock has a market cap of $453.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.61. Oracle has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,945,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 4.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 10,773,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,386,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 2,523,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,803. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 296,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.07. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $328.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 3.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

See Also