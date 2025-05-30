Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

