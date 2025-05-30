Top Medical Stocks To Watch Now – May 29th

UnitedHealth Group, Veeva Systems, and Tempus AI are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and delivery of health-care products and services. This category includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device manufacturers, hospitals, diagnostics laboratories and health insurers. Investors in medical stocks typically weigh factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent protections and broader health-care policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,730,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.50 and a 200-day moving average of $498.65.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

VEEV traded up $42.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.96. 4,376,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $285.70.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 15,734,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

