Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $41.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbus McKinnon stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Recommended Stories

