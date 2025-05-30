Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $41.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.
Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbus McKinnon stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbus McKinnon
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- What is a support level?
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.