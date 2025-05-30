Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $298.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.12 and its 200 day moving average is $496.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.