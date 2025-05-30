Short Interest in Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Decreases By 50.0%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.1791 dividend. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.9%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

