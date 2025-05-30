General Partner Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

