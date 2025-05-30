Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Zalando
Zalando Trading Down 1.5%
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Zalando had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- e.l.f. Beauty Sees Record Surge After Earnings, Rhode Deal
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.