Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zalando

Zalando Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.71. Zalando has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Zalando had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.