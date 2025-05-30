NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 156.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 159,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

