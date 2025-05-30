Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yubo International Biotech Trading Down 13.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.17. Yubo International Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

