Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Trading Down 13.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.17. Yubo International Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yubo International Biotech
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- e.l.f. Beauty Sees Record Surge After Earnings, Rhode Deal
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.