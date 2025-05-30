Baring Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Baring Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,134,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

