Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

WYNMY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

