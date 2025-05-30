Southern Palladium Ltd (ASX:SPD) Insider Roger Baxter Buys 35,368 Shares of Stock

Southern Palladium Ltd (ASX:SPD – Get Free Report) insider Roger Baxter acquired 35,368 shares of Southern Palladium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$14,147.20 ($9,127.23).
Roger Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Roger Baxter bought 20,909 shares of Southern Palladium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,540.89 ($3,574.76).
Southern Palladium Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5,271.46.
