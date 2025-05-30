Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Insider Acquires A$23,333.33 in Stock

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Free Report) insider Zachary Maurer purchased 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,333.33 ($15,053.76).
Arizona Lithium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18.
About Arizona Lithium
