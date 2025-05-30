Richard Gibb Buys 1,000 Shares of ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gibb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$28.85 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of A$28,850.00 ($18,612.90).
Richard Gibb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Richard Gibb bought 291 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$103.01 ($66.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,977.07 ($19,340.05).
The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
