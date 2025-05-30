Richard Gibb Buys 1,000 Shares of ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gibb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$28.85 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of A$28,850.00 ($18,612.90).

Richard Gibb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANZ Group alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Richard Gibb bought 291 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$103.01 ($66.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,977.07 ($19,340.05).

ANZ Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

ANZ Group Dividend Announcement

ANZ Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.