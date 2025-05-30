Insider Selling: Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2025

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.23, for a total value of $241,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,677.10. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $370.63 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 208.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Strategy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

