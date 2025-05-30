Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Major Shareholder Rslgh, Llc Acquires 7,300 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rslgh, Llc bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $188,851.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 698,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,082,121.07. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rslgh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Rslgh, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00.

Agrify Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Institutional Trading of Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

