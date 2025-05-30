Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Susan L. Stick Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $31,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,644.07. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life360 Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LIF opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 700.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Life360 by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Life360 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 596.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 119,753 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

