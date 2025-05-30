United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Acquires $19,080.71 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe bought 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,080.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,943.66. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.69 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $151.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,217,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 149,705 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

