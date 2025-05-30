Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,361.10. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

