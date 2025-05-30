Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Vu Tran Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Vu Tran purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,700.00 ($26,903.23).
Peoplein Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.
Peoplein Company Profile
