Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $24,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,814.22. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Masaru Matsuda sold 5,030 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $76,456.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,753,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,136 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $22,918,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,487,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,162,690 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,278,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

