Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $24,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,814.22. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 2nd, Masaru Matsuda sold 5,030 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $76,456.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,753,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,136 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $22,918,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,487,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,162,690 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,278,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

