Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

