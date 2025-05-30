Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases 3,082 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,021,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

AVEM opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

