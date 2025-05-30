Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 1,180 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 503.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

