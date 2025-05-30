Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kings Path Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after acquiring an additional 739,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

TIP stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.69 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

