Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 579.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

