Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 579.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NUE stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
