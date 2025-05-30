Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $108,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after buying an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

