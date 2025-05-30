iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

