Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.1%

ZBH opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $89.92 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

