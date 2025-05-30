Transmetro Co. Limited (ASX:TCO) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Transmetro Co. Limited (ASX:TCO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.
Transmetro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of -0.14.
Transmetro Company Profile
