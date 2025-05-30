iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division owned 0.13% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

