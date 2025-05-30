Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

