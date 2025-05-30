Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk lowered Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.