Park National Corp OH Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

