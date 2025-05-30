4,270 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,543,000 after purchasing an additional 734,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,642,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,732,000 after purchasing an additional 825,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,112 shares of company stock worth $12,033,838 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

