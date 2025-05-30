Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Ferguson by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

