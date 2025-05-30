Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $49,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,946.58. This represents a 1.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,652. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,705 shares of company stock valued at $240,769. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

