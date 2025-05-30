First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8%
MPC opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
