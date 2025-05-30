Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 2,990 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 246,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

